Spring storm system covers much of Nebraska with snow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A powerful spring storm system has made travel hazardous on snow-covered roadways in much of western Nebraska.

The Nebraska Transportation Department reported Thursday morning that Interstate 80 west of North Platte and several highways in the southern Nebraska Panhandle are closed. The department also reports that highways and other roads are covered or partially covered with snow from southwestern Nebraska to the northeastern corner of the state.

Chadron State College and other schools canceled classes and other activities, and some businesses and governmental bodies told their employees to stay home.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Townsend in North Platte says snow amounts haven’t reached the forecasts for more than a foot in some places but also says the snowfall won’t end in much of the state until Thursday evening or later. He says whiteouts have been reported, along with wind gusts of more than 60 mph (96.6 kph).