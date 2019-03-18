Spring Football Practice Opens at Chadron State Monday

Spring football is beginning across the RMAC region and for Chadron State practices start today (Monday, March 18) and will continue through April 18th. That’s a change from past years when the final practice has been the annual spring game, but this year’s schedule was bumped back almost a week while team worked to fill out its coaching staff and with the Blizzard of 2019 making outdoor practice impossible Wednesday through this past weekend.

But the blizzard didn’t keep the team from “Protecting the Rock.“

The Eagles on Friday were busy shoveling as much snow off of Elliott Field as it could into large red trash cans and dumping them outside the playing surface, presumably clearing off the field for Monday’s first day of practice.

Now it’s down to business for CSC with a pair of new coaches in major roles – Logan Masters and Craig Jersild, “Coach Jersey” were recently named interim offensive and defensive coordinators for spring with the departures of Chris Stein and Jeff Larson.

Position meetings were schedule early Monday morning and the first practice is set for 3:30 Monday afternoon. It will be a non-padded two-and-a-half hour session.

CSC will practice on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the afternoons for the next month with the Spring Game at Elliott Field on Saturday, April 13. The team spends segments of its mornings Monday through Friday with various position meetings and training room treatments before classes begin for the day.

Saturday’s are light and include meetings and injury treatment while Sundays are completely off for players this spring. Of course as weather and other factors come in to play the schedule could shift around a bit.

