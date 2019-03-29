Sports Events Cancelled and Postponed for Saturday

Due to snowy conditions Friday and a forecast of colder, snowy weather on Saturday, several Sporting Events, involving local schools, have been called off. The Ogallala Track and Field Invitational scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. The Bayard C-D Track and Field meet scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, it may be rescheduled for a later date. The North Platte Girls Tennis Invite, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to Monday, April 1. The Girls Tennis Quad with Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff has been postponed from Tuesday to Thursday April 4.