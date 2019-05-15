SPONSORED: Taking care of your spine

Alliance Physical Theraphy is proud to host Dr. John Ray, board certified orthopedic surgeon and spine specialist on May 20 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.



Dr. Ray travels to Alliance from Ft. Collins, Colorado two times per month and performs consultations, surgeries,

and other services for spinal patients. Dr. Ray will be giving a short talk on the services he provides to our area and will be happy to answer any questions.

In conjunction, we also will be happy to answer any questions you have about our physical therapy services for spinal rehabilitation, including dry needling.

For more information click on the Alliance Physical Therapy link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2314831662126300/