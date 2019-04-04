SPONSORED: Evangelical Free Church Washington DC trip

Come with The Evangelical Free Church in Alliance to Jamestown, Williamsburg, and Washington DC for five days to learn the spiritual heritage and see the memorials and museums that tell the stories of the people who trusted in God to make our country so great and preserve the freedoms we so love.



The trip is all inclusive, completely planned for you and provides tour guides specially trained to give you a wealth of information and an experience you will not get if you travel on your own.

This trip is appropriate for anyone ages 14 years old and older who wants to learn the forgotten history of our 250 God-fearing Founders. Allow history to come alive as you experience firsthand the traditions of our history and see the places where our founding fathers lived, worked, and fought for the country we have today.

There are also possible scholarships available for all students.

Check out the FLAG scholarship and

to register at: https://worldstrides.com/

Enter Trip ID number: 162795

If you have any questions, Contact Christine Mulloy (308) 760-0196

Registration deadline is April 15, 2019

Check out this video to get a better look into the trip!

https://resources.worldstrides.com/christian-discoveries-video/

Facebook event page:

https://m.facebook.com/events/184240042440071?tsid=0.9643505350620992&source=result