Special Olympics Nebraska Holds Annual Polar Plunge In Scottsbluff

It’s that time of year again where warm-hearted people take a very cold dip for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Nebraska is holding its annual Polar Plunge Saturday, February 24th at the YMCA Camp in Scottsbluff.

The Polar Plunge is an annual event that challenges participants to show support for Special Olympics Nebraska by plunging into a lake – in the dead of winter. Plungers are encouraged to form teams, dress in costume and share their experience by using the hashtag #BeBoldGetCold. Those brave enough to run into the icy waters raise money by collecting pledges from family and friends. Prizes are awarded for creativity and fundraising.

Proceeds from the Polar Plunge support the over 6,000 Nebraskans with an intellectual disability who participate in Special Olympics Nebraska.

“We are always overwhelmed by the amount of support we receive at the Polar Plunge,” said Carolyn Chamberlin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska. “The Panhandle community truly has embraced the Plunge as their own.”

The Polar Plunge starts at 11 a.m. at the YMCA Camp in Scottsbluff with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be a post-plunge party immediately following the event, also at the YMCA Camp (1918 S. Beltline Highway West).