Special Father’s Day events scheduled at 4 Nebraska parks including Fort Robinson

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled special events at four state parks and recreation areas for Father’s Day, June 16.

The commission says there will be a fishing clinic that Sunday at the Danish Alps State Recreation Area near Hubbard in northeast Nebraska. The event begins at 10 a.m. Bait and equipment will be provided.

Barbecued ribs will be served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during a buffet at Fort Robinson State Park, which sits west of Crawford in northwest Nebraska.



There will be a special Father’s Day Buffet from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Platte River State Park near Louisville in eastern Nebraska.

A fish fry that includes a Dutch oven cobbler dessert is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ponca State Park, which is situated just north of Ponca in northeast Nebraska.

Park entry permits are required for vehicles. Go online at Calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information.