Special Events Set For Renovated West Nebraska Nature Center Near Gering

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A series of Wildcat Weekends events has been scheduled for the newly expanded and renovated Wildcat Hills Nature Center at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area near Gering.

The first event will be held Saturday and pay tribute to Nebraska’s 150 years of statehood. There will be a variety of activities, information and snacks to honor the event.

There will be free entry to the park May 20 for Wildcat Hills Wildlands Day. Activities include a bird hike, wildflower walk, bighorn sheep tour, children’s crafts and more.

The Nature Center’s nearly $2.4 million expansion and renovation more than doubled the size of the facility.

Contact the Nature Center at (308) 436-3777 or ngpc.wildcat.hills@nebraska.gov for more information.