Spartans win sixth straight, shut out Sidney 10-0

It’s six wins in a row for the Alliance Spartans who crushed Sidney on the road in American Legion baseball senior-level action Tuesday night, 10-0. Alliance scored in every inning and played flawless defense while Sidney committed five errors in the five-inning mercy-rule shortened game.

JJ Garza had three hits and drove in four runs including a two-run homer in the first inning. Collin Schrawyer drove in three runs.

A trio of pitchers worked for the win, started by Ezra Ray who went two innings with five strikeouts. Alliance allowed just three hits and walked only two.

The Spartans are now 11-3.