Spartans win at Bridgeport

The Alliance First National Spartans won a pair of games Tuesday night in Bridgeport. The Spartan Juniors opened the night with a 7-1 win. Alliance took the early lead, scoring 3 runs in the third inning and then answered with 1 in the 4th, 1 in the 5th and 2 in the 6th. Bridgeport scored their only run in the 6th. With the win the Alliance Juniors improve to 20-9 on the year.

The First National Spartan Seniors jumped out to a quick lead and never trailed in a 16-2 win over the Bridgeport Bombers. Alliance scored 2 in the 1st, 6 in the 3rd, 2 in the 4th and finished the game with 6 more in the 5th. Bridgeport scored their 2 runs in the 3rd inning. The Spartan Seniors are now 22-6 for the season.

The Seniors will host Casper, Wy. in a doubleheader Wednesday night with games at 5 and 7 pm at Bower/Shankland Field and will welcome Spearfish, SD on Thursday night, 5-7 pm. KCOW 1400 am and 92.5 fm and panhandlepost.com will have coverage of the second game each night.

The First National Spartan Juniors will host Buckley in a make up doubleheader on Friday night. Games will be at 5 and 7 pm at Bower/Shankland Field.