Spartans sweep Gering–Rockies lose at Cubs

Tuesday night baseball saw the Alliance First National Spartans win a pair at Gering. The Spartan Juniors defeat Gering 10-0 behind the solid pitching of Caeson Clarke. The Spartan Juniors totaled 11 hits in the game. Kellen Muhr, Chase Boyer, Victor Hinojosa, and Mario Garza all had multiple hits. The Juniors are now 7-5 on the season and will host Gordon/Rushville Wednesday night in a single game. First pitch is set for 5 pm at Bower/Shankland Field. The Juniors travel to a Tournament in Gering this weekend.

Tonight will also be the Spartans Bullpen drawing. Those that have purchased Bullpen season tickets are ellgible for the prizes which include Gift Certificates, Husker and Rockies tickets, and cash. You need not be present to win.

The Frist National Spartan Seniors defeat Gering 6-0. JJ Garza went the distance on the mound, striking out 11 and gave up just 5 hits. Peyton Pinedo drove in 2 runs with an early double. Trevor Dubray and Collin Schrawyer had multiple hits as the Spartan Seniors improve to 6-3 on the season. Next up, the Seniors travel to North Platte for tournament action this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez homered, Kyle Hendricks was solid again through seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Colorado 6-3 Tuesday night to end the Rockies’ season-high eight-game winning streak.Former Rockie Carlos Gonzalez had two RBIs — on a double and sacrifice fly — as he started in right field for a second straight game after signing a minor league contract with Chicago on Saturday.

Daniel Murphy hit a solo shot and drove in another run with a single. Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single and Tony Wolters had an RBI, but the Rockies came up short in a rematch of last year’s NL Wild Card game…Rockies and Cubs will play game 2 of the 3-game series tonight…6:05 pm MT at Wrigley Field.