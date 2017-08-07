Spartans Celebrate Successful Season’s–Gullion Named Coach Of The Year

The Alliance Spartan Junior and Senior American Legion Baseball Teams celebrated a successful summer at their end of season banquet Sunday night at Bower-Shankland Field. The Spartan Juniors had a record of 32-10 and finished in the top 4 of the Class B Junior State Tournament. The Spartan Seniors competed in the Class B Senior State Tournament and finished the season at 20-19. Alliance Junior Head Coach Steve Gullion was named Panhandle Baseball Conference Coach of the Year and several Spartan Junior players were named all Conference. Ezra Ray and JJ Garza, All Conference Infield. Peyton Pinedo, All Conference Outfield. Trevor Dubray, All Conference Catcher and JJ Garza, All Conference Pitcher. Trevor Dubray was also named Conference Defensive Player of the Year and JJ Garza, Offensive Player of the Year. Coach Gullion also presented the following Team awards.

Most Improved Defensive Player…Devin Garcia

Most Improved Offensive Player…Joel Baker

Team Comedian…Devin Garcia

Outstanding Pitcher…JJ Garza

Hustle Award….Harley Hill

Top Defensive Player….Trevor Dubray

Big Stick Award…EJ Gomez

Utility Award…Collin Schrawyer

Stolen Base Leader…Corbin Stark

Relief Pitcher Award…Chase King & Kirk Sanders

Most Highlight Plays….Evan Wright

Top Batting Average…Ezra Ray, .527

Team Captain….Peyton Pinedo

Coach Gullion also gave special thanks to assistant Coach Kyle Sanders

The Alliance Seniors were coached by Scott Mills and Dave Heckman. Coach Mills was unable to attend the Banquet. Coach Dave Heckman talked about the improvements made by this years team compared to last season. Coach Heckman said the team batting average jumped up 20+ points to .343 and team strikeouts decreased from 225 in 2016 to 155 in 2017. Coach Heckman presented the following Team Awards.

Sr. Most Improved…Parker Knapp

Sr. Most Inspirational…Cade Pfeiffer

Sr. Top Hitter…Nathan Lauder, .465

Sr. Top Pitcher…Derek Morrison

Sr. Iron Man Awards…Trevor Dubray & Peyton Pinedo

Sr. Most Valuable Player…Derek Morrison

Coach Heckman said several Spartan Senior players were also named All Conference and would have that information in the near future.

Spartans General Manager Marty Dean thanked all the players, parents and volunteers who helped during the regular season and at the Class B Senior State Tournament, which Alliance hosted. Marty gave special thanks to the City of Alliance and all Alliance businesses for their support of the Tournament. By all accounts the State Tournament was very successful with good attendance, plenty of good help and very competitive games. Marty also gave special thanks to PA Announcer JJ Smith for his help during the regular season and at the State Tournament. Marty said The Spartans will look to host District and State Tournaments again.