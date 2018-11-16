Southwest announces 2 new nonstop flights from Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Southwest Airlines has announced two new nonstop flights from Omaha.

The airline will begin offering daily nonstop flights to and from San Diego in June. Also starting in June, it will offer once-a-week nonstop flights to and from Nashville.

Alaska Airlines is the only other airline to run a daily nonstop flight between Eppley Airfield in Omaha and San Diego. No other airline flies nonstop from Nashville to Omaha.

The flights are available for booking immediately. Both routes will be flown on Boeing 737 aircraft that seat between 143 and 175 passengers.