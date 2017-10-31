Southeast Nebraska Bank Robbery Suspect Quickly Apprehended 

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say officers arrested a Beatrice bank robbery suspect less than five minutes after the heist was reported.

Great Western Bank workers called 911 around 2:20 p.m. Monday, soon after the man entered the branch and demanded money from a teller. The man left with less than $100.

Police Capt. Gerald Lamkin says the man was soon spotted outside the bank and taken into custody without incident. He was not armed.

Online court records don’t show that the man has been charged.