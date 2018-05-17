South Western Nebraska County Official Apologizes For Tossing Rake At Bus

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A southwest Nebraska county commissioner who is also a road crew member has apologized for tossing a sharp rake in front of a school bus carrying nearly a dozen children.

Red Willow County Commissioner Earl McNutt says he and two county workers had been patching an asphalt road in McCook last week when he grew frustrated by speeding vehicles. McNutt says he made a bad decision.

McCook Public Schools Superintendent Grant Norgaard says no one was injured in the May 10 incident and there’s no damage to the bus.

Norgaard says there’s also no evidence that the bus driver was speeding. She has reported the incident to the county sheriff’s department.

County Sheriff Alan Kotschwar says he plans to talk Friday with County Attorney Paul Wood about potential charges.