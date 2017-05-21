South Dakota Mining Museum To Get National Support

LEADS, S.D. (AP) — The Black Hills Mining Museum is one of 75 institutions across the U.S. selected to take part in the Collections Assessment Program.

The program will help the museum organize its collection care efforts by analyzing the site to identify conservation priorities.

A collections assessor and a building assessor will visit the museum for two days and meet with staff to formulate a plan.

Todd Duex, president of the museum board of directors, says he hopes the program helps the museum establish a long-term goal.

The museum was founded 30 years ago. Duex says it’s dedicated to telling the story of the people who worked in the mines. The museum’s lower level features duplicates of shafts, drifts and caverns found in a mine.