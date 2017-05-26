South Dakota Man Pleads Guilty In New Year’s Bayonet Killing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of stabbing a man to death using a bayonet has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Rich is accused of killing 21-year-old Juan Legarda Jr. on New Year’s Day in Rapid City. He’s also accused of using the bayonet — a blade attached to the muzzle end of a gun — to attack two other men.

Rich pleaded guilty on Thursday. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 10.

Rich originally was charged with first-degree manslaughter, punishable by up to life in prison, as well as two counts of aggravated assault for injuring the two other men. Those charges will be dismissed as part of Rich’s plea agreement with prosecutors.