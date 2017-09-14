South Dakota Man Acquitted In Girlfriend’s Death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been acquitted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Brian Duncan was acquitted Wednesday after spending 14 months in jail. He had been charged with second-degree murder in the 2015 death of his girlfriend Helen Wright.

Police say Wright was found dead at a Rapid City motel, where she lived with Duncan. One forensic pathologist says the 60-year-old died from strangulation while another says she died from pneumonia.

Duncan alleged Wright died in the motel while he was performing first aid on her. He admitted leaving town after her death without informing anyone.

Duncan said after the hearing that he will “fight till the end” if he believes he’s innocent.

Prosecutors declined to comment to the newspaper.