South Dakota House Approves Cannabidiol Measure

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — House lawmakers have passed a bill that would allow people in South Dakota with a prescription to use a non-intoxicating compound found in marijuana if it’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Members voted 54-13 Tuesday for the bill, which will be sent back to the Senate to consider changes made in the House.

The legislation would exclude cannabidiol, if it receives FDA approved, from the definition of marijuana in state law and classify it as a Schedule IV controlled substance that could be prescribed.

Republican Rep. Spencer Gosch, the bill’s main House sponsor, says it would allow cannabidiol to be available to children with seizure disorders.

London-based GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex, a nearly pure extract of cannabidiol, is scheduled for review by the FDA this summer.