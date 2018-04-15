Some Western NE Residents Still Remain Without Power

According to Supervisor of Corporate Media and Media Services at Nebraska Public Power District Mark Becker, “Power has been restored in two Nebraska communities by crews from Nebraska Public Power District.”

“Power was restored in Butte for 240 customers at 2:45 p.m. Sunday after a mobile generator was put into operation and will remain operating until permanent repairs can be made. Power was lost Friday night.”

“Atkinson, where power was lost Friday, was re-energized at 5:50 p.m. Sunday for the 903 customers without power. NPPD used a mobile transformer to restore power. That unit will remain in place until NPPD completes rebuilding a sub-transmission line between O’Neill an Atkinson, which feeds power to the community. NPPD reported that 39 structures on the line were damaged Friday night during the storm. Work will begin to replace structures early this week.”

“Nine customers remained without power in Ogallala this evening where six structures need to be replaced. Crews will work until dark and then resume the work Monday morning. Material had to be transported Sunday from York to Ogallala. Materials could not be moved until Sunday due to I-80 being closed t traffic on Saturday.”

“During the course of this spring storm, NPPD saw approximately 4,900 customers without power at various times. Poor road conditions combined with blizzard conditions kept NPPD crews from completing the work Friday night and most of Saturday.”