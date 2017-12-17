Solar-Powered Greenhouse Planned For Western Nebraska 

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska natural resources district is raising funds for a solar-powered, geothermal-heated greenhouse to grow oranges, lemons and other tropical fruit.

The North Platte Natural Resources District’s greenhouse project would include an outdoor learning facility to promote the district’s research and education goals.

Solar panels on the greenhouse would provide the $500 worth of electricity needed to maintain the temperature at 54 degrees.

The greenhouse would measure 126 by 17 feet and stand 14 feet high. It’s expected to have room for up to 21 trees.

More than 20 local donors have contributed to help match a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust. The project is expected to cost about $75,000.

Construction would begin in the spring, pending expected approval of the grant.