Solar Eclipse Will Be Live Streamed On unk.edu

KEARNEY – The once-in-a-lifetime Aug. 21 solar eclipse will be live streamed by the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The live stream will begin at 11:30 a.m. and be available for viewing at unk.edu.

The live stream is a collaboration between Joel Berrier, assistant professor of astronomy and physics, and Casey DeBord, system administrator for information technology services.

They will be using a 90 millimeter Coronado SolarMax ii telescope with an H-alpha filter, which only allows red light from hydrogen in the sun through, along with a Canon EOS T3 Rebel camera for the live stream.

Kearney will experience totality (total coverage) at 12:57:30 p.m., and the duration is 1 min., 54 seconds. Partial coverage begins at Kearney at about 11:30 a.m. and continues until about 2:30 p.m.