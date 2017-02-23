Snow Removal Update-Alliance

The City of Alliance received snow totals upwards of 16 inches as of 12:30 p.m. today according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, WY. Crews began working on the Emergency Snow Routes at 5:00 a.m. this morning and will rotate manpower to allow plows to continue to be operational through the night. When the main arterial streets are as clear as possible, crews will be sent to the cul-de-sacs and residential areas.

Snow and ice can be challenging for both residents and City street crews. In an effort to help us serve the community better, please do not deposit snow and ice onto the street which contributes to unsafe driving and walking conditions. Removal of snow from sidewalks is a responsibility of all citizens. Sidewalks should be cleared 24 hours after a snowfall as a matter of public safety. Additional information regarding emergency snow routes and the City of Alliance Snow Removal Action Plan may be viewed on the City webpage.