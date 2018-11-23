Snow removal procedure in Alliance

ALLIANCE – As the City of Alliance sees more snow in the forecast, the City would like to work with the community to ensure snow removal is a success this winter. We ask that all vehicles, recreational vehicles, trailers, etc. are removed from the side of roadways during and after a snowstorm. This allows snow plows the opportunity to clear snow completely. Emergency Snow Routes will be cleared first and residential areas will be cleared if necessary.

The following streets or highways are designated as emergency snow routes:

(1) U. S. Highway Nos. 385, 87 and 2 within the corporate limits

(2) Cody Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street

(3) Emerson Avenue from the northern corporate limits to Third Street

(4) Box Butte Avenue from Twenty-fifth Street to First Street

(5) Mississippi Avenue from Tenth Street to Third Street

(6) Potash Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street

(7) Third Street from Flack Avenue to the corporate limits

(8) All of Tenth Street included within the corporate limits

(9) Sixteenth Street from Buchfinck Avenue to Box Butte Avenue

(10) Twenty-fifth Street from Emerson Avenue to Sweetwater Avenue

(11) Kansas Street from Highway 2 to Highway 385

(12) Buchfinck Avenue from Tenth Street to Sixteenth Street

(13) Black Hills Avenue from Third Street to Tenth Street

(14) Sixth Street from Mississippi Avenue to Grand Avenue

(15) Grand Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street

(16) Seventh Street from Grand Avenue to Mississippi Avenue