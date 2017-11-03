Snow Redfern Foundation Logo Honors Roots

The Snow Redfern Foundation’s board of directors has approved the use of a new logo that honors the organization’s roots.

Since the closure of Nebraska Boys Ranch in 2009, the Foundation has struggled with public perception. While the Nebraska Boys Ranch was a forefront-of-the-mind organization, the Snow Redfern Foundation — which created the Nebraska Boys Ranch in 1965 — had taken a back seat in identity.

“In rebranding our foundation, we are reclaiming our roots and expanding the SRF legacy,” explained Executive Director Stan Bills. “Now that Teen Challenge of the Midlands Boys Ranch on the Oregon Trail is no longer in operation, we shall return to using Nebraska Boys Ranch synonymously with Snow Redfern Foundation. I believe it helps connect the dots!”

The evolution of the logo is the result of several brainstorming sessions held by SRF board members.

Recently, SRF awarded monetary grants to over 80 Nebraska organizations that assist at-risk youth.

“We continue to fulfill the dream of Mrs. Arvilla Snow-Redfern of assisting Nebraska children,” Bills added. “Through careful financial planning and the generosity of those who have given to the foundation, this year we are able to support several thousand children.”

The new logo was designed by Aaron Wade of Alliance.

For more information on the Snow Redfern Foundation, log on to snowredfern.org.