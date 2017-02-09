Snow Redfern Foundation Donates $10,000 To Imagination Library



Another 400 kids up to five years old living in Box Butte County will benefit in having new books delivered to their homes each month by mail; all from this $10,000 donation from the Snow Redfern Foundation (SRF) to the Dolly Parton Foundation’s Imagination Library program. Accepting the donation from SRF Executive Director Stan Bills (center) is Box Butte Health Foundation (BBHF) Director Brooke Shelmadine (left) and Imagination Library coordinator for Box Butte County and Box Butte General Hospital Chief Financial Officer Bridget Miller (right). BBHF manages Imagination Library donations. Parents interested in enrolling their children may register at the Alliance Library and the Hemingford Public Library. Parents can also enroll their children online at www.imaginationlibrary.com. A child will qualify as long as the address has a 69301 or 69348 zip code. For more information or to make a donation, contact Ms. Miller at 308.761.3038. SRF was the founding organization for the Nebraska Boys Ranch south of Alliance. When the Boys Ranch was sold in 2011, funds from the sale of the property went to SRF so that it could fulfill its new mission: “To receive, earn, administer and distribute funds to qualifying charitable and/or human service organizations, educational entities, and faith based organizations. These organizations will in turn provide direct services to meet the needs, education or training of disadvantaged youth.” According to Mr. Bills, the Snow Redfern Foundation issued 43 grants to organizations located in 21 communities across Nebraska in 2016.