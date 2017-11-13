Snow-Redfern Foundation Announces Awarded Grants For 2017



The Snow-Redfern Foundation, of Alliance, Nebraska, has awarded grants for the 2017 year with 82 organizations across the state of Nebraska, and 27 different communities. These organizations have demonstrated through their applications that they serve needy youth and families. The grants are only given to organizations that provide direct services for youth. This has ensured that the Mission Statement of the Foundation is being achieved, in that they continue to meet the wishes of Mrs. Redfern, by caring for those less fortunate. Each organization will be receiving their funds in November, and are able to use them for programs they have defined in their application. Once the funds have been used, they share information back to the Foundation, how the money was specifically used. Here are the Organizations, by region, that received funds. Please take a moment to see if an organization in your community has received a grant.

2017 GRANT RECIPIENTS BY AREA

ALLIANCE, BRIDGEPORT, and HEMINGFORD

Alliance Recreation Center

Alliance Arts Council

Alliance Old Timers Baseball

Alliance Public Schools/Alternative School

Alliance Spartans Baseball

Alliance TeamMates Mentoring

Alliance Young Life

Box Butte Health Foundation – BB Co.

Box Butte Family Focus – BB Co.

Carnegie Arts Center – Alliance

East Pointe Horspice – Alliance

United Way of Northern Nebraska

Bridgeport Friends of the Library

Bridgeport Public School/ TeamMates

Camp Rock – Bridgeport

SCOTTSBLUFF, and GERING

Ancova Empowerment Pilot Program – Scottsbluff

Carpenter Center – SB/Gering/Terrytown

Cirrus House – SB/Gering

Community Action Partners (CAPWYN) – SB/Gering

Cooperative Ministries Back Pack Program – SB

Diaper Depot/First Baptist Church – Scottsbluff

Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Panhandle

Lifelink Foundation – Scottsbluff

Northfield Church Backpack Program – Gering

Panhandle Partnerships – Panhandle

Summer Program Handicapped Children/Camp Scott

TeamMates of Scottsbluff County – SB County

GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, KEARNEY, HOLDREGE,

LEXINGTON, and BROKEN BOW

Adams County Teen Court/Diversion – Hastings

American Red Cross – Grand Island

CASA of Dawson/Gosper Counties – Lex/Goth

CASA of South Central Nebraska – Hastings

CASA/Maryland Living Center – Hastings

Central Plains Center for Services – Broken Bow

Compass – Kearney

Families Care, Inc. – Kearney

His Supply House – Hastings

Lexington Public Schools/After School Program – Lex

Lexington Public Schools/Homeless Education – Lex

Open Table/Food 4 Thought – Hastings

Prairie Loft Center – Hastings

Todd Becker Foundation – Kearney

YMCA of Adams County – Hastings

YMCA of the Prairie – Holdrege

YWCA of Adams County – Hastings

CHADRON, GORDON, and RUSHVILLE

Board of Regents/UNL/Dawes Co.

Chadron Community Hospital/Health Services – Chadron

Gordon/Rushville After School Program

Nebraska Extension/Careers Program – Rushville

Nebraska Extension/STEM Program – Rushville/Gordon

Nebraska Minority Resource Center – Rushville/Gordon

Sheridan County Junior Leaders – Sheridan County

Western Community Health Resources – Chadron

KIMBALL, SIDNEY, and LODGEPOLE

CASA of Cheyenne County – Cheyenne County

Cool Kids Club/No Limits After School Program – Sidney

Kimball TeamMates – Kimball

Ne. Lutheran Outdoor Ministries/Sullivan Hills – Lodgepole

Table of Grace Mobile Food Pantry – Sidney

NORTH PLATTE, and OGALLALA

Connection Homeless Shelter – N. Platte

N. Platte Schools Kids Club After School Program

Ogallala Women’s Resource Center – Ogallala

Salvation Army – N. Platte

OMAHA, LINCOLN, YORK, ASHLAND, and GENEVA

African Culture Connection – Omaha

Ashland Kids Cupboard – Ashland

CASA of Fillmore County – Geneva

Collective for Youth After School Program – Omaha

Cornhusker Council, Boy Scouts – Lincoln

Families Inspiring Families – Lincoln

Girl Scouts, Spirit of Nebraska – Lincoln

Nebraska Family Support Network – Omaha

Omaha Conservatory of Music – Omaha

We Can Do This – Lincoln

Willard Community Center, A Corp – Lincoln

YMCA of Lincoln – Lincoln

York Public Schools After School Program – York

Youth for Christ – Lincoln

COLUMBUS, NORFOLK, and DAVID CITY

CASA Connection – Columbus

CASA of North East Nebraska – Norfolk

Columbus After School Program – Columbus

Genesis Personal Development Center – David City

Parent to Parent Network – Norfolk

Youth for Christ – Columbus

Zone After School Program – Norfolk

One goal of the Foundation is to expand how much is awarded each year, as well as increase the number of organizations that receive awards. As the investments grow, the amounts awarded can be increased. If you have questions about this process, or comments you would like to share, please send them to srf@bbc.net or phone 308-760-1416 to speak with Stan Bills, the Executive Director for the Foundation. You may also visit our website at www.snowredfern.org.