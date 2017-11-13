Snow-Redfern Foundation Announces Awarded Grants For 2017

The Snow-Redfern Foundation, of Alliance, Nebraska, has awarded grants for the 2017 year with 82 organizations across the state of Nebraska, and 27 different communities. These organizations have demonstrated through their applications that they serve needy youth and families. The grants are only given to organizations that provide direct services for youth. This has ensured that the Mission Statement of the Foundation is being achieved, in that they continue to meet the wishes of Mrs. Redfern, by caring for those less fortunate. Each organization will be receiving their funds in November, and are able to use them for programs they have defined in their application. Once the funds have been used, they share information back to the Foundation, how the money was specifically used. Here are the Organizations, by region, that received funds. Please take a moment to see if an organization in your community has received a grant.
2017 GRANT RECIPIENTS BY AREA
ALLIANCE, BRIDGEPORT, and HEMINGFORD
Alliance Recreation Center
Alliance Arts Council
Alliance Old Timers Baseball
Alliance Public Schools/Alternative School
Alliance Spartans Baseball
Alliance TeamMates Mentoring
Alliance Young Life
Box Butte Health Foundation – BB Co.
Box Butte Family Focus – BB Co.
Carnegie Arts Center – Alliance
East Pointe Horspice – Alliance
United Way of Northern Nebraska
Bridgeport Friends of the Library
Bridgeport Public School/ TeamMates
Camp Rock – Bridgeport
SCOTTSBLUFF, and GERING
Ancova Empowerment Pilot Program – Scottsbluff
Carpenter Center – SB/Gering/Terrytown
Cirrus House – SB/Gering
Community Action Partners (CAPWYN) – SB/Gering
Cooperative Ministries Back Pack Program – SB
Diaper Depot/First Baptist Church – Scottsbluff
Fellowship of Christian Athletes – Panhandle
Lifelink Foundation – Scottsbluff
Northfield Church Backpack Program – Gering
Panhandle Partnerships – Panhandle
Summer Program Handicapped Children/Camp Scott
TeamMates of Scottsbluff County – SB County
GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, KEARNEY, HOLDREGE,
LEXINGTON, and BROKEN BOW
Adams County Teen Court/Diversion – Hastings
American Red Cross – Grand Island
CASA of Dawson/Gosper Counties – Lex/Goth
CASA of South Central Nebraska – Hastings
CASA/Maryland Living Center – Hastings
Central Plains Center for Services – Broken Bow
Compass – Kearney
Families Care, Inc. – Kearney
His Supply House – Hastings
Lexington Public Schools/After School Program – Lex
Lexington Public Schools/Homeless Education – Lex
Open Table/Food 4 Thought – Hastings
Prairie Loft Center – Hastings
Todd Becker Foundation – Kearney
YMCA of Adams County – Hastings
YMCA of the Prairie – Holdrege
YWCA of Adams County – Hastings
CHADRON, GORDON, and RUSHVILLE
Board of Regents/UNL/Dawes Co.
Chadron Community Hospital/Health Services – Chadron
Gordon/Rushville After School Program
Nebraska Extension/Careers Program – Rushville
Nebraska Extension/STEM Program – Rushville/Gordon
Nebraska Minority Resource Center – Rushville/Gordon
Sheridan County Junior Leaders – Sheridan County
Western Community Health Resources – Chadron
KIMBALL, SIDNEY, and LODGEPOLE
CASA of Cheyenne County – Cheyenne County
Cool Kids Club/No Limits After School Program – Sidney
Kimball TeamMates – Kimball
Ne. Lutheran Outdoor Ministries/Sullivan Hills – Lodgepole
Table of Grace Mobile Food Pantry – Sidney
NORTH PLATTE, and OGALLALA
Connection Homeless Shelter – N. Platte
N. Platte Schools Kids Club After School Program
Ogallala Women’s Resource Center – Ogallala
Salvation Army – N. Platte
OMAHA, LINCOLN, YORK, ASHLAND, and GENEVA
African Culture Connection – Omaha
Ashland Kids Cupboard – Ashland
CASA of Fillmore County – Geneva
Collective for Youth After School Program – Omaha
Cornhusker Council, Boy Scouts – Lincoln
Families Inspiring Families – Lincoln
Girl Scouts, Spirit of Nebraska – Lincoln
Nebraska Family Support Network – Omaha
Omaha Conservatory of Music – Omaha
We Can Do This – Lincoln
Willard Community Center, A Corp – Lincoln
YMCA of Lincoln – Lincoln
York Public Schools After School Program – York
Youth for Christ – Lincoln
COLUMBUS, NORFOLK, and DAVID CITY
CASA Connection – Columbus
CASA of North East Nebraska – Norfolk
Columbus After School Program – Columbus
Genesis Personal Development Center – David City
Parent to Parent Network – Norfolk
Youth for Christ – Columbus
Zone After School Program – Norfolk
One goal of the Foundation is to expand how much is awarded each year, as well as increase the number of organizations that receive awards. As the investments grow, the amounts awarded can be increased. If you have questions about this process, or comments you would like to share, please send them to srf@bbc.net or phone 308-760-1416 to speak with Stan Bills, the Executive Director for the Foundation. You may also visit our website at www.snowredfern.org.
