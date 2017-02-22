Snow Emergency Declared In Alliance

The National Weather Service is forecasting a major winter storm for the western Nebraska Panhandle from tonight through Friday. The City of Alliance will declare a snow emergency effective 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, February 24. All residents living on a designated snow route are asked to remove their vehicles from the street. Any vehicles not removed from the designated snow routes may be ticketed and are subject to being towed at the owners’ expense. A list of designated snow routes is available on the City of Alliance webpage. Refuse collection and Public Transit service may be modified during the snow emergency.

The following streets are declared to be snow emergency routes within the city. The city manager or designee, but always referred to herein as the city manager, shall at city manager’s discretion, place appropriate signs or other traffic control devices indicating the existence of snow emergency routes. A designation of any street, avenue, road, or highway, or portion thereof as a snow emergency route shall in no way affect any previous designation of that street, avenue, road, or highway for any other purposes but shall be in addition thereto. The following streets or highways are designated as emergency snow streets:

(1) U. S. Highway Nos. 385, 87 and 2 within the corporate limits

(2) Cody Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street

(3) Emerson Avenue from the northern corporate limits to Third Street

(4) Box Butte Avenue from Twenty-fifth Street to First Street

(5) Mississippi Avenue from Tenth Street to Third Street

(6) Potash Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street

(7) Third Street from Flack Avenue to the corporate limits

(8) All of Tenth Street included within the corporate limits

(9) Sixteenth Street from Buchfinck Avenue to Box Butte Avenue

(10) Twenty-fifth Street from Emerson Avenue to Sweetwater Avenue

(11) Kansas Street from Highway 2 to Highway 385

(12) Buchfinck Avenue from Tenth Street to Sixteenth Street

(13) Black Hills Avenue from Third Street to Tenth Street

(14) Sixth Street from Mississippi Avenue to Grand Avenue

(15) Grand Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street

(16) Seventh Street from Grand Avenue to Mississippi Avenue