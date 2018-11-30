Snow emergency declared for city of Chadron

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 beginning at 2:30a.m. and ending at 8:00a.m. for both days, according to the City of Chadron.

All vehicles, boats, trailers and motor homes must be moved off the designated emergency snow routes.

The emergency snow routes are:

-Main Street from First St. to Fifth St.

-Chadron Ave. from First St. to Third St.

-Morehead St. from Second St. to Third St.

-Second St. from Bordeaux St. to Morehead St.

-Third St. from King St. west to Mears St.