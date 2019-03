The City of Alliance is anticipating a large accumulation of snow over the next 48 hours, and is declaring a snow emergency beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 11:45 p.m. through 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 7.



Residents who live on designated snow routes are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street to ensure accessibility for the crews.

For more information call the Public Works Facility at (308) 762-1907.