Snipe program coming to Wildcat Hills. Really.

GERING – It’s no prank. The Wildcat Hills Nature Center will present a program about snipe this week.

“Snipe: Reality or Legend?” begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9.

Snipe, a wading bird with a long straight bill and mottled brown plumage, is an actual game bird in Nebraska, but many people know it better for its role in a common joke in which people are tricked into hunting a non-existent creature.

Amanda Filipi, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor education specialist, said the program will cover a wide range of information about snipe – both the real bird and the imaginary one.

The program is open to all ages. The nature center is located at Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area south of Gering. While there is no charge, vehicles must have a Nebraska Park Entry Permit.

The program is the second installment of the Wildcat Weekends series of events at the center. Other remaining Wildcat Weekend programs:

— Earth Day, April 13

— Wildlands Day/Free Park Entry Day, May 18

— Wildflower Walk, June 7

— Water Wonders, July 13

— Night Sky, Aug. 10

— Birds and Bagels, Sept. 14

— Lovin’ Dutch Oven, Oct. 12

— Bighorn Sheep Hike, Nov. 2

— Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Dec. 14