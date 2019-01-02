Smithsonian traveling exhibition exploring water’s environmental and cultural impact coming to Alliance

Alliance – The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, in cooperation with the Nebraska Humanities Council, will examine water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element as it hosts “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program. “Water/Ways” will tentatively open on January 7th, depending on weather conditions, and be on display through February 15th.



“Water/Ways” explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources. Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.

Becky Herian will present her free Antioch Potash Program to compliment the Smithsonian exhibition. Her program will be held on January 19 at 3:00 pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, located at 908 Yellowstone Ave. The natural lakes of the Sandhills were a central part of the Potash Boom in the early 1900’s.

“Water/Ways” is part of the Smithsonian’s Think Water Initiative to raise awareness of water as a critical resource for life through exhibitions, educational resources and public programs. The public can participated in the conversation on social media at #thinkWater. To learn more about “Water/Ways” and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit www.museumonmainstreet.org.

For more information, contact the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at (308) 762-2384.