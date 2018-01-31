Smith’s Office To Hold Mobile Office Hours In Alliance, Broken Bow, Oshkosh, and More

Washington, D.C. – Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices in Alliance, Harrisburg, Broken Bow, Loup City, and Oshkosh during the month of February.

At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:

Monday, February 5

Box Butte County Courthouse

515 Box Butte Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (MST)

Tuesday, February 6

Banner County Courthouse

204 State Street, Harrisburg, NE 69345

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (MST)

Tuesday, February 13

Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce

424 South 8th Avenue, Suite 4, Broken Bow, NE 68822

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CST)

Wednesday, February 14

Sherman County Courthouse – Driver’s Exam Room

630 O Street, Loup City, NE 68853

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (CST)

Monday, February 26

Garden County Courthouse

611 Main Street, Oshkosh, NE 69154

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (MST)

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.