Smith To Hold Mobile Office In Chadron

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will meet constituents of the Third District during a mobile office on Monday, March 6, in Chadron.

A mobile office allows constituents to meet directly with Congressman Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will hold the mobile office in Chadron on Monday, March 6, at the following time and location:

Dawes County Courthouse

451 Main Street, Chadron, NE

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (MST)

For additional information, please contact Smith’s Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.