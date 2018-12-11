Smith Statement On Farm Bill Conference Report

Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement after the Farm Bill conference report was released for consideration by the House of Representatives and Senate.

“Through my Farm Bill listening sessions and travels across the Third District, Nebraska’s producers have made clear they need the certainty of a long term Farm Bill. I am pleased the conference report continues our commitment to a strong crop insurance program and creates a vaccine bank to help contain any future incidents of foot and mouth disease. I look forward to supporting the bill later this week as we move to quickly send it to President Trump for his signature.”