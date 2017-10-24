Small Sandhills Nebraska School District Considers Dissolution 

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Low enrollment in a small high school in Nebraska’s Sandhills region will trigger a vote on the fate of the school district where state education officials have been working to improve student performance.

Loup County Public Schools’ low enrollment has prompted a state law that would force the district to dissolve unless residents vote in November to keep it open. The district’s high school has 21 students.

If residents vote to keep the school open, they’d have to vote each year until enrollment reaches 35.

The district was named one of three “priority schools” as part of the Nebraska Department of Education’s new accountability system that classifies school districts into four performance-based levels. Officials selected Loup County because it faces struggles common in rural districts.