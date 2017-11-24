Small Plane Lands OK After Bird Smashes Through Windshield 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane landed safety at the Lincoln Airport after a bird smashed through its cockpit windshield.

The plane was flying from Plattsmouth to Lincoln on Tuesday evening when the bird struck it about 10 miles (17 kilometers) from Lincoln.

Lincoln Airport deputy operations director Bob McNally says such an incident is virtually unheard of for Lincoln. McNally said the airport follows a wildlife management plan to deal with birds near the airport, but it can’t easily account for birds so far away.

It’s unclear whether the two people aboard the plane were injured.