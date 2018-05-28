Small Plane Crash Kills Man, Critically Injures Woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane crash at a suburban Omaha airport that killed a man and critically injured a woman.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick says the plane crashed at the Millard Airport before 9 a.m. Sunday. The names of the two people aboard weren’t immediately released.

Witnesses told the Omaha World-Herald that smoke and flames were visible from the crash on a runway at the airport.

Stanley Jenkins says he say the plane crash into the ground nose-first and burst in to flames. Jenkins and his wife were packing up their home near the airport.

Federal investigators will try to determine what caused the crash.