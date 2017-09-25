Slaying Suspect Must Undergo Competency Evaluation 

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor at a Norfolk apartment complex.

The test was ordered Friday for 48-year-old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, who is charged with murder and a weapons crime. He’s accused of killing 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez at the complex on Aug. 25.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon’s girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.