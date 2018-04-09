Sky View Welcomes New Golf Pro

Jackie Stevens, Golf Pro, Sky View golf course

With the beginning of spring…and hopefully nicer weather, Western Nebraska residents look forward to heading out to their local golf course. This season Alliance welcomes a new Pro to Sky View Golf Course. Jackie Stevens began her duties, in mid March. She is a native of Washington and played Division I College golf at Washington State University. She has been a PGA Member since 2005 and has worked in the golf business since graduating from College.

She moved to western Nebraska in 2014 and has worked at different jobs in this area since then, when the job opportunity at Sky View, came up, she decided to get back into golf full time. Her duties will include running the course for the City of Alliance, operating the Pro Shop, teaching lessons, growing new programs and promoting golf throughout the area. She hopes to build memberships and encourage folks, who may have stopped playing, to come back and enjoy the game again. She is working now to get the Pro Shop in order with new merchandise and equipment. Her goal is to build revenue for the golf course but also to keep memberships and green fees affordable for those who want to play. Jackie is also hoping to develop league nights and other special events to encourage people to come to the course and play.

Sky View is one of only a few 18 hole courses in the area. The course offers spectacular views of the Western Nebraska Sandhills. The rolling fairways are challenging, but also friendly for those who choose to walk while playing. Numerous events are also scheduled for the spring and summer months.

Current Memberships are $457.00 for Singles. $657.00 for Couples. $783.00 for Families and $147.00 for Students. Daily Green Fees per person, $23.00 for 18 holes, $17.00 for 9 holes. Golf Carts and a Driving Range are also available. For information contact Jackie Stevens at Sky View Golf Course in Alliance at (308)-762-1446.