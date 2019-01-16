Skillshare learning at the Alliance Library

Skillshare

ALLIANCE – Alliance Public Library now provides patron access to over 22,000 digital workshops on a variety of craft, business, technology and lifestyle related topics through theplatform.Access towill allow Alliance Public Library to increase the diversity of its collection and digital services by offering access to premium content.

“We feel Skillshare is a service that can be used by all facets of the community; from individuals at home looking to learn a craft, to businesses that would like to offer service and leadership training,” says Library Director Stephanie O’Connor. “You can learn a second language, build a website, take a nutrition class, develop an exercise routine, or become a photographer. The opportunities are endless. All you need is a library card, a computer or mobile device, and the desire to learn something new.”