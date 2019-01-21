Skillshare learning at the Alliance Library

ALLIANCE – Alliance Public Library now provides patron access to over 22,000 digital workshops on a variety of craft, business, technology, and lifestyle related topics through the Skillshare learning platform.

Access to Skillshare will allow Alliance Public Library to increase the diversity of its collection and digital services by offering access to premium content.



“We feel Skillshare is a service that can be used by all facets of the community; from individuals at home looking to learn a craft, to businesses that would like to offer service and leadership training,” says Library Director Stephanie O’Connor. “You can learn a second language, build a website, take a nutrition class, develop an exercise routine, or become a photographer. The opportunities are endless. All you need is a library card, a computer or mobile device, and the desire to learn something new.”

Registered cardholders of the Alliance Public Library can request to checkout Skillshare at the circulation desk or by contacting the library online. The service can be accessed from a home computer or via the Skillshare mobile app. Each checkout period is for two weeks with the option to renew. Accounts are retained between checkouts, and with each login, patrons are able to pick up where they left off.

For more information, or to request a checkout, please visit the Alliance Public Library at 1750 Sweetwater Avenue, call (308) 762-1387, or visit us online at http://libraries.ne.gov/alli