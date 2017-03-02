Six CSC Employees Hired In February

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College recently announced six employees were hired in February. Three of the new employees are custodians, one is an assistant coach and two others are faculty members who will begin their duties at the start of the 2017-18 Academic Year.

The three new custodians are Evan Baker in the Student Center, Andrea Elliott in Math and Science and Joshua Pickering in the Rangeland Complex.

Logan Masters is a new assistant coach for football. His office is located in the Chicoine Center.

The faculty members will both be teaching Mathematical Sciences. Gregory Moses is an assistant professor, while Detsinh Sayaloune is an instructor.