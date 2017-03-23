Sidney Police Report Vandalism

According to the Sideny Police Department, “This morning, several Sidney residents woke up and discovered they were victims of criminal mischief. The Sidney Police Department received several reports of vandalism to vehicle windows that occurred during the night of 03/22/2017. We are currently developing leads and would like the community’s assistance in helping apprehend the vandals responsible for these senseless acts. If you have been a victim or have any information please call 308-254-5515.”