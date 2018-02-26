Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Sidney, Mitchell #1 Seeds at Girls State Basketball Tournament; Boys District Final Information

by Leave a Comment

 

2018 High School Basketball District Championships

 

B-8 Boys District Finals (For State Tournament Berth)

Saturday, February 24

B-8: #8 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 59, #8 Sidney 52

B-2: #2 Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, #15 Alliance 39

B-7: #10 Crete 45, #7 Scottsbluff 42

 

C1-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)

Monday, February 26 – 6:00 at Sidney

Mitchell vs. Ogallala

———————————————————————————————

C2-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)

Monday, February 26 – 8:00 at Sidney

Bridgeport vs Perkins County

——————————————————————————————-

D1-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)

Tuesday, February 27 – North Platte High School – 6:00 MT

Paxton vs Medicine Valley

—————————————————————————————–

D2-6 Boys District Final (For State Berth)

Tuesday, February 27 – at North Platte St. Pat’s – 6:00 MT

Creek Valley vs Cody-Kilgore

 

C1-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)

Mitchell 44, Hershey 18

C2-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)

North Platte St. Pat’s 62, Bridgeport 50

D1-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)

Hitchcock County 53, Morrill 32

D2-6 Girls District Final (For State Berth)

Hyannis 54, Creek Valley 40

 

Girls State Tournament

Thursday: March 1 – Lincoln, NE

Class B:  #1 Sidney vs. #8 Beatrice – 7:45 MT

Class C1: #1 Mitchell vs. #8 Pierce – 1:00 MT

Class D2: #5 Hyannis vs. #4 Wauneta-Palisade – 9:45 AM (MT)

 

(Source: NSAA)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *