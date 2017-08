According to Cheyenne County Attorney Paul B. Schaub “Daniel Konruff, age 38 of Sidney has been found guilty of two counts of Attempted Possession of Visual Depiction of Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child, class IIIA felony. He was sentenced to serve three years’ imprisonment on both counts, to be served consecutively. Konruff was also ordered to 18 months’ post release supervision and must pay court costs.”