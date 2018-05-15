Sidney edges out Scottsbluff in ultra-competitive B-4 golf district tournament

|Individual Top-10 Qualifiers:
1. Connor Dormann (12), Sidney, 75
2. Dillon Geiser (11), Cozad, 76
3. Vincent Quijas (12), Scottsbluff, 76
4. Adam Cole (11), Cozad, 77
5. John Pohlson (11), Adams Central, 77
6. Cole Westfall (12), Sidney, 77
7. Joshua Wilson (12), Scottsbluff, 78
8. Gabriel Vielma (12), McCook, 78
9. Nolan Sughroue (11), Adams Central, 78
10. Blare Bauer (12), Holdrege, 79
T10. Nathan Sughroue (9), Adams Central, 79
State Qualifying Teams:
Sidney, 320
Coach: Jeff Yahn
Connor Dormann (12), 75
Scottsbluff, 321
Coach: Brock Ehler
Vincent Quijas (12), 76
Adams Central, 322
Coach: Don Lyons
John Pohlson (11), 77
Individual State Qualifiers:
Cozad
Coach: Bob Nutt
Dillon Geiser (11), 76
Cozad
Coach: Bob Nutt
Adam Cole (11), 77
McCook
Coach: Rick Haney
Gabriel Vielma (12), 78
Holdrege
Coach: Tim Mattson
Blare Bauer (12), 79
Final Team Scores:
Sidney, 320
Scottsbluff, 321
Adams Central, 322
McCook, 327
Cozad, 347
Alliance, 350
Gering, 354
Holdrege, 366
Ogallala, 371
Gothenburg, 393
Chadron, 401
Lexington, 403
(Courtesy: NSAA)
