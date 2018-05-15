Panhandle Post

Sidney edges out Scottsbluff in ultra-competitive B-4 golf district tournament

2018 DISTRICT B-4 BOYS GOLF RESULTS:
West Winds
May 14, 2018
Individual Top-10 Qualifiers:

1. Connor Dormann (12), Sidney, 75

2. Dillon Geiser (11), Cozad, 76

3. Vincent Quijas (12), Scottsbluff, 76

4. Adam Cole (11), Cozad, 77

5. John Pohlson (11), Adams Central, 77

6. Cole Westfall (12), Sidney, 77

7. Joshua Wilson (12), Scottsbluff, 78

8. Gabriel Vielma (12), McCook, 78

9. Nolan Sughroue (11), Adams Central, 78

10. Blare Bauer (12), Holdrege, 79

T10. Nathan Sughroue (9), Adams Central, 79

State Qualifying Teams:

Sidney, 320

Coach: Jeff Yahn

Connor Dormann (12), 75
Cole Westfall (12), 77
Jacob Burke (12), 82
Cayden Jobman (10), 86
Jackson Witt (11), 91

Scottsbluff, 321

Coach: Brock Ehler

Vincent Quijas (12), 76
Joshua Wilson (12), 78
Samuel McCaslin (12), 82
Noah Bruner (12), 85
Gavin Howell (11), 87

Adams Central, 322

Coach: Don Lyons

John Pohlson (11), 77
Nolan Sughroue (11), 78
Nathan Sughroue (9), 79
Nicholas Bohlen (11), 88
Caleb Ackles (12), 98

Individual State Qualifiers:

Cozad

Coach: Bob Nutt

Dillon Geiser (11), 76

Cozad

Coach: Bob Nutt

Adam Cole (11), 77

McCook

Coach: Rick Haney

Gabriel Vielma (12), 78

Holdrege

Coach: Tim Mattson

Blare Bauer (12), 79

Final Team Scores:

Sidney, 320

Scottsbluff, 321

Adams Central, 322

McCook, 327

Cozad, 347

Alliance, 350

Gering, 354

Holdrege, 366

Ogallala, 371

Gothenburg, 393

Chadron, 401

Lexington, 403

(Courtesy: NSAA)

