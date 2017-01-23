Sidewalk Replacement Program in Alliance

The City of Alliance is offering a cost sharing program to assist residents in the repair of sidewalks located in the municipal right of way. The City of Alliance will provide a cost share in the amount of $200.00 per cubic yard towards the cost of a replaced sidewalk at residential locations and a limit of five cubic yards of sidewalk for commercial locations. The property owner must secure the services of a licensed contractor and the City will make payment to the contractor directly. Funding is limited and is available on a first come first served basis. Please contact Vickie Hielscher at 762-1907 to sign up for the program prior to any repairs being made.