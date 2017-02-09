Shrine Bowl Set For June 3 At UNK-Brennan, Mason Selected To North Team

The rosters have been set for the 2017 Nebraska Shrine Bowl Football game. The game will be played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field at the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, June 3 at 2 pm (CT). Brody Brennan of Alliance and Max Mason of Scottsbluff have been selected to play for the North Team. Sidney Head Coach Chris Koozer will be an assistant coach for the North. Brody Brennan was a 2 way starter and 4 year letter winner for Alliance High School. This past season he lead the Bulldogs with 30 receptions for 377 yards and rushed 28 times for 179 yards. He also totaled 20 tackles with 2 interceptions as a Defensive Back. Brody has signed to play College Football at Chadron State College. He is the son of Melissa and Lance Brennan of rural Alliance.
South Team:
Tanner Peterson – Sutton
Jaret Matson – McCook
Riley Homolka – Wilber
Hunter Miller – Cross County
Rudy Stofer – Kearney
Dalton Peters – Aurora
Grant Bruner – Gretna
Sammy Scharff- Millard West
Alex Kowalski- York
Zach Acamo- Bellevue East
Tristan Anderson- Omaha South
Isaac Larson – McCook
TJ Hansen – Pius X
Brice Broz – Wilber
Rhett Harms – Crete
Grant Schmidt- Hastings St. Cecilia
Jordan Flowers- Omaha Central
Braeden Hartwig – Lincoln Southwest
Kipp Hergenrader – Lincoln Southeast
Christian Banker – Omaha Skutt
Shae Wyatt – Millard West
Jackson Berney – Holdrege
Austin Stuhr – Heartland Community
Brett Kitrell- Ashland Greenwood
Trent Hixson – Omaha SKutt
Patrick Arnold – Papillion South
Nick Gray – Norris
Vinny Schmidt- Hastings
Brody Zabel- Norris
Noah Kerchal- Dundy County Stratton
Diego Gutierrez- Ralston
Cavion Randall- Lincoln East
Lucas Zelino- Lincoln Southwest
Dominic Simpson- Papillion South
Corbin Ruth – Seward
SOUTH COACHES
Matt Turman- Omaha Skutt Head Coach
Anthony Dunn- Bellevue East Asst. Coach
Steve Ramer- Sutton Asst. Coach
William Wagner- Axtell Asst.Coach
Seth Turman – Millard West Asst. Coach
John Dooley- Omaha Skutt Asst. Coach
North Team:
Josh Baker- Omaha Burke
Theo Blum – Wahoo Neumann
Mason Bogacz – Millard North
Cameron Breinig – Mount Michael Benedictine
Brody Brennan – Alliance
Shannon Brewer – Omaha Creighton Prep
Nate Bartling – Elm Creek
Marsan Casteneda – Lincoln Northeast
Evan Chohon – Columbus Scotus
Ethan Cox – Blair
Braden Dey – Lincoln North Star
Alec Ellis – Omaha Burke
Peter Gehrls – Omaha Creighton Prep
Raymond Haley – Omaha Benson
Jason Hahlbeck – O’Neill
Stephen Hillis – Hartington Cedar Catholic
Payton Kinne – Grand Island Senior High
Dixon Loeffler – Elkhorn South
Anthony Magor- Lincoln High
Max Mason – Scottsbluff
Jacey Nutter – Sandhills/Thedford
Kendrick Parker – Omaha North
Jordan Paup – Central City
Cody Ritterbush – Millard North
Jake Ruzicka – Wahoo
Alex Schiefelbein- Elkhorn
Hoss Smith – Oakland-Craig
Noah Vedral – Wahoo Bishop Neumann
Cole Wemhoff – Humphrey St. Francis
Griffen Wenz – Grand Island Senior High
Zion Williams – Omaha North
Braden Wright – Elkhorn South
Sylvo Johnson – Bellevue west
Devin Denker – Norfolk
Malcolm Lee – Bellevue West
NORTH COACHES
Mark Hudson – Boone Central Head Coach
Chris Koozer – Sidney Asst. Coach
Seth McClain – Fremont Asst.Coach
Ron Evans – Amherst Asst.Coach
Russ Harvey – Grand Island Sr. High Asst. Coach
Dan Zoucha – Boone Central Asst.Coach