Showdown of #2 vs #3 in college hoops; former Penn State leaders will go to trial

The Kansas Jayhawks are sitting behind Baylor in the AP men’s basketball poll right now, but they are ahead of the Bears in the Big 12 standings. Josh Jackson and Frank Mason III carried the third-ranked Jayhawks to a 73-68 home win against No. 2 Baylor. Jackson scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and helped Kansas prevent the Bears from getting off a potential tying shot in the closing seconds. Mason hit two free throws following the defensive stop to finish with 19 points and wrap up the victory. The Jayhawks are 8-1 in the conference, one game ahead of Baylor. Both teams are 20-2 overall.

Jalen Brunson scored seven of his team-high 21 points in the final 1:38 to secure fourth-ranked Villanova’s 66-57 win at Providence. The Friars cut a 13-point, second-half deficit to 59-57 before Brunson caught fire. Josh Hart added 17 points and eight rebounds as the Wildcats improved to 21-2 overall and 8-2 in the Big East.

UCLA had dropped two in a row before freshman T.J. Leaf scored a season-high 32 points and snagged 14 rebounds to highlight the 11th-ranked Bruins’ 95-79 win at Washington State. Thomas Welsh had 18 points for the 20-3 Bruins, who are 7-3 in the Pac-12.

Purdue easily won a top-25 matchup as Caleb Swanigan contributed 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the 23rd-rated Boilermakers to an 80-59 romp over No. 25 Northwestern. Vince Edwards added 17 points for the Boilermakers, who shot 9-for-14 from 3-point range in the first half to take a 45-23 lead into the locker room.

NBA

Isaiah Thomas had another strong performance for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday to keep his team atop the NBA’s Atlantic Division. Thomas provided 18 of Boston’s final 23 points and finished with a game-high 44 to lead a 109-104 win over Toronto. The Celtics trailed by eight before outscoring the Raptors 32-19 in the final period. Jae Crowder chipped in 14 points and had a team-high eight rebounds in the Celtics’ fifth consecutive victory. The Raptors’ seventh loss in nine games leaves them 1 ½ games behind the Celtics. Kyle Lowry scored a team-high 32 points for Toronto.

Stephen Curry needed just three quarters to hit 11 3-pointers and score 39 points as the Warriors ripped Charlotte, 126-111 to improve to a league-best 42-7. Klay Thompson contributed 29 points and matched a career high with eight assists, while Kevin Durant furnished 18 points, eight boards and eight assists in the Warriors’ 11th victory in 12 games.

The Cavaliers had dropped seven of 11 before LeBron James poured in 27 points on 11 of 14 from the field to lead Cleveland’s 125-97 laugher against Minnesota. Kyrie Irving had 14 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Cavs, who led by just three at halftime before outscoring the Timberwolves by 25 the rest of the way.

Jimmy Butler led a hot-shooting Bulls team with 28 points in a 128-100 trouncing of the Thunder at Oklahoma City. Dwyane Wade had 18 points and seven assists for Chicago, which shot 60 percent from the field overall and 68 percent in the second half.

Blake Griffin had 29 points on 10 of 14 shooting and Raymond Felton gave the Clippers 18 points in a 124-114 triumph at Phoenix. Los Angeles rebounded from Saturday’s 46-point loss to Golden State and improved to 2-4 since All-Star guard Chris Paul tore a ligament in his left thumb.

NFL

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has confirmed he will return for his 14th NFL season. The 33-year-old Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions last season. The Cardinals are still awaiting confirmation from quarterback Carson Palmer about his future plans.

LEGAL

Penn State’s former president and two other ex-administrators have learned they will go to trial next month, nearly six years after the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal first became public. A judge set jury selection for March 20 in the criminal trial of former university President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Schultz and former Athletic Director Tim Curley. All three are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

(Stories Courtesy Associated Press)